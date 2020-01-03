Australian PM heckled after he goes to meet bushfire victims | OneIndia News

Australian PM Scott Morrison was heckled by angry protesters after he went to visit bushfire victims at the town of Cobargo in South Wales.

This after the bushfires ravaged the town while Morrison was allegedly away watching fireworks over the new year in Hawaii.

One man shouted that Morrison would win no votes and called him an idiot, another, a firefighter refused to shake Morrison's hand.