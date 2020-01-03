Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian PM heckled after he goes to meet bushfire victims | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Australian PM heckled after he goes to meet bushfire victims | OneIndia News

Australian PM heckled after he goes to meet bushfire victims | OneIndia News

Australian PM Scott Morrison was heckled by angry protesters after he went to visit bushfire victims at the town of Cobargo in South Wales.

This after the bushfires ravaged the town while Morrison was allegedly away watching fireworks over the new year in Hawaii.

One man shouted that Morrison would win no votes and called him an idiot, another, a firefighter refused to shake Morrison's hand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.