Happy Birthday, Greta Thunberg!

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg turns 17 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the young climate activist.

1.

She staged the first-ever climate school strike in 2018.

2.

Thunberg refuses to fly and sailed across the Atlantic.

3.

Her speeches are fact-checked by scientists.

4.

She is the youngest ‘TIME’ Person of the Year ever.

5.

Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Happy Birthday, Greta Thunberg!