Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.
Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be...
