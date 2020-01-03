Global  

Oil Prices Up After Top Iranian Commander Killed in Airstrike

Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Pennygem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the financial effects of the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.
Recent related news from verified sources

Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaPremium Times NigeriaDeutsche Welle


Oil prices jump 4% after US air strike

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Global oil prices jumped over 3 per cent on Friday after a US airstrike ordered...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesReuters IndiaPremium Times NigeriaDeutsche Welle



Peter_Haugen

Peter Haugen RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump Is Trump and his family invested in oil stocks?! We need Congress to investigate how Trump is personal… 2 minutes ago

Phillipdrphl

Phillip Rhinehardt RT @RegularResister: Oil prices jump after U.S. airstrike kills Iranian military commander https://t.co/pFbb7FyvBR The U.S. oil benchmark… 4 minutes ago

EconMatters

EconMatters Oil prices surge after US kills Iran's top commander in airstrike, Brent crude nears $70 a barrel https://t.co/TiEPTQEOc2 4 minutes ago

ajgma

Sharon B RT @CNN: Oil prices pulled higher Friday morning after a top Iranian general was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad's airport ordered by P… 4 minutes ago

blackskagit

Pamela M. Howard RT @DeanObeidallah: Is Trump and his family invested in oil stocks?! We need Congress to investigate how Trump is personally profiting from… 9 minutes ago

theqeenofhearts

Suzi Su RT @CMAGracias: #crudeoil prices skyrocketed and #US stock market futures fell on Thursday night following news that a top #Iranian general… 12 minutes ago

NewsGrit

News Grit Oil prices surge after US kills Iran’s top commander #NewsGrit https://t.co/9QAm8ooY9K 17 minutes ago

TheQueenLourdes

Lola Ortiz Are #Trump & his family invested in oil stocks? We need #Congress to investigate if Trump is personally profiting f… https://t.co/JJXo26bw9t 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General [Video]Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News [Video]Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News

Amit Shah cements stand on CAA, Shah says Centre will not withdraw the law, Jiyendra Singh says Centre will deport Rohingyas next, Kerala CM writes to oppn-ruled states asking them to pass resolution..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:41Published

