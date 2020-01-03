U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

Pompeo, in interviews on Fox News and CNN, declined to discuss many details of the alleged threat but said it was "an intelligence based assessment" that drove the U.S. decision to target Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force.

"There was an imminent attack, the orchestrator of the attack was Qassem Soleimani," Pompeo told Fox and Friends.

"What was sitting before us was his travels throughout the region and his efforts to make a significant strike against Americans." Iran has threatened to retaliate after the overnight U.S. air strike against the second most powerful figure in Iran that marked a dramatic escalation in the Iran-U.S. conflict in the Middle East.