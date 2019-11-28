Mobile homes in Paradise destroyed

Some mobile homes that survived the camp fire are now out of line under a new town ordinance.

Action news now reporter christina vitale is live in paradise with how one mobile home owner is fighting to stay in paradise.

If you have a mobile home here at apple tree village it either needs to be moved or demolished because the park isn and paradise town council passed an ordinance saying anything older than 10 years can private property mat sot: watching that was pretty traumatic really - theres so many people who wouldve loved to live in it even susan lundy has two options - move her mobile home off apple tree village or have it demolished sot: the park owner -- we got registered letter he's decided not to reopen.

Lundy says 3 out of 12 surving homes here will move to a different mobile park in town.

The rest... including lundy's will be destroyed.

Sot: theres so many people that wouldve loved to live in something like that and if it couldve been moved onto private proeprty somebody couldve came in and just paid to have it moved theyd have a place to live thats nice standup: the apple tree village was built in the 1970's aling with these mobile homes..

Paradise town council passed an ordinance saying these homes cant go on private property... lundy says those 8 homes set to be demolisged could have provided housing for camp fire survivors.

Sot: there's hundreds and hundred of properties for sale it would be easy to do action news now spoke to paradise mayor about this ordinance... (first name goes here)bolin said council was trying to maintain a balance when it approved the ordinance.

This way people looking to build a conventional home wouldn't be scared off by too many mobile homes in the area and at the same time providing space for people with mobile homes.

The ordinance says you can't have a mobile home older than 10 years on private property.

Sot: this looks nice if not nicer than some ive already seen you know people could have like had a place to live.

For lundy - no hesitation... she's moving her mobile home to another park just down the road from the village.

Sot; i just can't leave it its sad with the removal of the trees its taken it to another phase thats even deeper its hard to take to watch to go through what this has been my family would love me not to be up here but it just feels like home for me for im gonna stay.