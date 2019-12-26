Global  

Corning Police welcomes new K-9

The Corning Police Department has a new K-9 who has been helping out a lot.
Of the corning police department is earning his keep..

'k-9 blaze' started less than two weeks ago..

The 18-month old 'belgian malinois' partnered with officer 'chase corry' to help arrest three people on drug charges..

Steven morrison and danielle derose of red bluff were arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend..

Both had multiple warrants out for their arrests and were in possession of drugs..

Police say stolen mail from capay was also found in their vehicle.

K-9 blaze also helped arrest brandon garry..

Who was a wanted parolee..

Blaze also found drugs on garry.

