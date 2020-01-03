Fallen officers remembered during Chico memorial

Good evening.

On this new year's day - when most of us look ahead to the coming year - one group in chico tonight was looking back - reflecting on those law enforcement officers who lost year lost their lives in the line of duty.

"the event honored the 132 officers and 19 k-9 officers who died in the line of duty in the united states in 2019."

((nat)) "just remember them&" "police officer william leahy port authority of new york and new jersey."

People came out to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

"any of these people would have come out to save you, how many people would do that?"

"it's a deep meaningful thing, any time someone is willing to put their lives on the line for the rest of us we should honor those especially when they lose everything to do it."

Chico councilman sean morgan says he was happy to see kids showing their support.

"they are here to protect us, children should not be afraid of police officers, they should be someone they look up to and someone they respect, so when they come to events like this and see these are the people willing to make this society civil when evil is knocking at the door, it is a great event for kids too."

The event also honored a retired chico police officer who died this year.

"so officer darrin reichel succumbed to a long and courageous battle with cancer this past december.

He was an officer who worked for the department for over 20 years and i was with him on the call as a sergeant where he was exposed to a chemical that ultimately took his life."

Chico police chief michael o'brien says it's important to honor the service and sacrifice these men and women made.

