Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

State Trooper arrested in connection with a crash on I-90 South of Buffalo

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
State Trooper arrested in connection with a crash on I-90 South of BuffaloState Trooper arrested in connection with a crash on I-90 South of Buffalo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State Trooper arrested in connection with a crash on I-90 South of Buffalo

Work.

State police have charged one of their own for his alledinvolvement ina crash last summer.

It happened on i-90... in thtn of sheridan.

That's just south of buffalo.

On july 15th -- troopers were called in to a collision involving a marked new york state police vehicle on the i-90 westbound.

Trooper steven barker was driving the vehicle and rear- ended a van.

Five people were inside.

Were all treated... some for severe injuries... some for minor ones.

Barker is currently suspended without pay.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

It not clear why he rear-ended a




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge sentences David Njuguna to 5-7 years [Video]Judge sentences David Njuguna to 5-7 years

David Njuguna was convicted in connection with the crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 07:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.