NYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWI

New this morning... just a weeafter he wrote a column warning people against getting behind the wheel drunk... a top republican in the new york state assembly was charged with a dwi.

Brian kolb has represented the 131st assembly district -- which is just outside of rochester.

The 67-year-old was arrested near his home on new year's eve.

Kolb said it was a "lapse in judgement."

He has represented the district since 2000 and has served as the assembly minority leader since 2009.

Kolb was issued a new taxpayer funded g-m-c acadia, in 2018.

That was the same vehicle involved in the accident.

Two years ago -- kolb briefly campaigned to unseat governor cuomo before dropping out of the race.

Fellow republicans have since taken to twitr -- calling for him to step dow..

Kolb will be back in