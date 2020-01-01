Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWI

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
NYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWINYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWI
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWI

New this morning... just a weeafter he wrote a column warning people against getting behind the wheel drunk... a top republican in the new york state assembly was charged with a dwi.

Brian kolb has represented the 131st assembly district -- which is just outside of rochester.

The 67-year-old was arrested near his home on new year's eve.

Kolb said it was a "lapse in judgement."

He has represented the district since 2000 and has served as the assembly minority leader since 2009.

Kolb was issued a new taxpayer funded g-m-c acadia, in 2018.

That was the same vehicle involved in the accident.

Two years ago -- kolb briefly campaigned to unseat governor cuomo before dropping out of the race.

Fellow republicans have since taken to twitr -- calling for him to step dow..

Kolb will be back in



Recent related news from verified sources

Don’t Drink and Drive, Republican Leader Says. Then He Was Arrested.

“I made the wrong decision,” said a New York assemblyman who drove his official state vehicle...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.