NYS Republican Assemblyman charged in New Year's Eve DWI

New this morning... just a weeafter he wrote a column warning people against getting behind the wheel drunk... a top republican in the new york state assembly was charged with a dwi.
Brian kolb has represented the 131st assembly district -- which is just outside of rochester.
The 67-year-old was arrested near his home on new year's eve.
Kolb said it was a "lapse in judgement."
He has represented the district since 2000 and has served as the assembly minority leader since 2009.
Kolb was issued a new taxpayer funded g-m-c acadia, in 2018.
That was the same vehicle involved in the accident.
Two years ago -- kolb briefly campaigned to unseat governor cuomo before dropping out of the race.
Fellow republicans have since taken to twitr -- calling for him to step dow..
Kolb will be back in