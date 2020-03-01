Get Fit Friday 01/03/20 - New Year's Fitness Goals

Whitney brown: good morning and welcome to get git friday.

I'm whitney brown here with beth jeffers and we are at the fitness factor, in columbus wishing you a happy new year.

Today we're talking about new year's resolutions, of course.

Beth jeffers: yes it is that tie of year and one of the things we like to bring up at the beginning of the year is setting goals for yourself.

I think that's one thing that a lot of people like to do.

They have the goal of weight loss and one of the number one goals and also getting in shape.

And we want to talk to you about setting goals that you can sustain and make a lifestyle change.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

If you find yourself setting the same goals every single year, chances are maybe didn't have a plan or maybe you just didn't lay it out so that it was a sustainable ... something that you could do for the long term.

That way if you can get in the habit and get in the routine of doing something all the time, then you won't have to reset goals every year.

So one of the things we like to talk about is consistency.

How much can you put into your life in terms of exercise every single week.

So that you can maintain it.

If you've never exercised before, it's probably not a great idea to start out trying to get to the gym five days a week.

Instead, let's aim for one to two days and then you can build on that over time.

Beth jeffers: right.

So in a nutshell, basically you need to set realistic goals.

Same with the eating or maybe you want to quit smoking or on and on and on.

So you don't want to set so many goals that you can't achieve any of them.

So i think that like she said, that you want to start in small increments.

Like for instance, if exercise is one of your goals and you don't exercise, make it a realistic approach.

If you have kid things to do most of the days of the week.

Slip in three days a week or two days a week for starters.

Whitney brown: right, right.

Something is always better than nothing.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: and action always beats intention.

So doing something, even if it's something small, is always going to be thinking about doing it.

You want to think about writing down your goals.

What is your plan for this year?

What are your plan for the next month?

What's your planning for the next week?

And take it like that.

A little bit at a time and over te long haul, you're going to be able to maintain that.

So that again, you're not trying to reset these same goals every single year.

Beth jeffers: so we wish you luck sitting down.

Take 30 minutes.

That's probably the hardest thing to do is sitting down and writing them down.

And the other thing, if you miss something and you don't make a goal, don't beat yourself up and just call it good.

Start over and do better the next time.

And we will talk a little bit more of some fun things for 2020 next week on get fit friday.

