Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News

Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News

Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News

Amit Shah cements stand on CAA, Shah says Centre will not withdraw the law, Jiyendra Singh says Centre will deport Rohingyas next, Kerala CM writes to oppn-ruled states asking them to pass resolution against CAA, World advises restraint after US kills top Iranian commander in airstrike, Iran appoints Esmail Qaani as new commander and more news #WorldWar3 #WWIII
Vital that situation doesn't escalate further: India advocates restraint after US airstrike killed top Iranian commander

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Hours after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed...
Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump...
Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint [Video]Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint

Iraq&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem..

Need 2 Know: U.S. Kills Iranian Commander, What It Means [Video]Need 2 Know: U.S. Kills Iranian Commander, What It Means

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 3, 2020.

