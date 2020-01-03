Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News
Amit Shah cements stand on CAA, Shah says Centre will not withdraw the law, Jiyendra Singh says Centre will deport Rohingyas next, Kerala CM writes to oppn-ruled states asking them to pass resolution against CAA, World advises restraint after US kills top Iranian commander in airstrike, Iran appoints Esmail Qaani as new commander and more news
