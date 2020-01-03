Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:34s - Published < > Embed
Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

This has been most extreme escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani

Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of...
Sify - Published

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani

Iran Foreign Minister summoned the Swiss Charge d`affairs to Tehran, the US interest section in Iran,...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrankVink

Frank Vink Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani @AJENews https://t.co/7cQJ8XvP4L 17 seconds ago

earvs

Earvin Solitario RT @dwnews: JUST IN: Iran's top security body warns of "harsh revenge" after the killing of General Soleimani, saying it is the "greatest s… 1 minute ago

faith98275281

faith Our action is certainly a double-edged sword and will undoubtedly spark jihadi action against Americans around the… https://t.co/0zphJRarvw 1 minute ago

dwnews

DW News JUST IN: Iran's top security body warns of "harsh revenge" after the killing of General Soleimani, saying it is the… https://t.co/H5eIRIfeIE 1 minute ago

metebayirr

Mete Bayır Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani https://t.co/IZ4pAMBBs4 3 minutes ago

oregonvt

Vincent E Ankner Iran’s President Rouhani Warns Trump: ‘We Will Take Revenge’ https://t.co/mZhl1COSKC 4 minutes ago

bsyoeleven3

Bill Sheridan Iran’s President Rouhani Warns Trump: ‘We Will Take Revenge’ https://t.co/Qhse0CmvJQ 5 minutes ago

woke_legends

Woke_Legend Iran’s President #Rouhani Warns Trump: ‘We Will Take Revenge’ https://t.co/5o5ZtDQmRs 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani [Video]Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.