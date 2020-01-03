Global  

Five Alaskan Fishermen Presumed Dead In New Years Eve Fishing Accident

Five commercial fishermen lost at sea in the Gulf of Alaska are presumed dead.

According to Reuters, the crabbing vessel capsized and sank on New Year’s Eve.

Search-and-rescue operations were called off on Thursday amid rough weather, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crew of 130-foot Scandies Rose, issued a distress call late Tuesday night.

Two men who escaped the capsized vessel in a life raft were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
