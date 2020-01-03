New traffic light in memory of child now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:44s - Published New traffic light in memory of child A new traffic light has been installed near Faiss Middle School on Fort Apache in memory of a Jonny Smith, who was killed crossing the street. Alicia Pattillo reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New traffic light in memory of child FAISS SINCE A 12 YEAR OLD FAISSMIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT WAS HITAND KILLED BY A CAR WHILETRYING TO CROSS FORT APACHE.IN JUST A FEW MINUTES- THECOUNTY WILL TURN ON A NEWTRAFFIC SIGNAL TO IMPROVESAFETY IN THE AREA.WE WANT TO GO LIVE TO FT APACHEWHERE THE NEW CROSSWALK WILL BEINSTALLED.WE WANT TO GET BACK TO THATBREAKING NEWS WE TOLD YOU ABOUTWE WANT TO GET BACK TO THAT





You Might Like

Tweets about this