New traffic light in memory of child

New traffic light in memory of child

New traffic light in memory of child

A new traffic light has been installed near Faiss Middle School on Fort Apache in memory of a Jonny Smith, who was killed crossing the street.

Alicia Pattillo reporting.
New traffic light in memory of child

