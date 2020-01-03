S&P 500 Movers: INCY, LW

Global  

In early trading on Friday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.

Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 5.8% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.

Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading down 10.1%.

Incyte Corporation is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 5.3%, and Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC), trading up 5.1% on the day.




