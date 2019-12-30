Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: INCY, TSLA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: INCY, TSLA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: INCY, TSLA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 6.7% gain.
Nasdaq 100 Movers: INCY, TSLA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading down 10.4%.

Incyte Corporation is lower by about 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 5.7%, and Xcel Energy (XEL), trading up 0.5% on the day.




