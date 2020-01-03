Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20

Again c1 3 :10 - :20 guest welcome to the show!

1.

What can audiences expect to see at "look both c1 3 ways twice"?

2.

Can you tell us more about the school performances?

3.

What inspired you c1 3 to collaborate with the city of lexington for the free community c1 3 event?

4.

What else is allegro dance project up to this season?

5.

How can people c1 3 learn more and get tickets?

C1 3 speaking of performances, up next, big news from the organizers of coachella.

We'll tell you who's headlining... this years festival.

Plus: baby yoda is taking over... well, pretty much everything these days.

And now, that includes a wall.

We'll tell you where the force is strong, right after this.

But first, we've got a preview from allegro dance project... take it away!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

proitsurfer

James Tomo B.Suzuki RT @nycballet: Of his ballet Allegro Brillante, Balanchine said, "It's everything I know about the classical ballet – in 13 minutes." See… 9 hours ago

DANCE99FLA

DANCE 99 FLA #NowPlaying More & More (Original Mix) by Julie Thompson, Allegro https://t.co/hlNbJy8VZt https://t.co/1ZgM2o9Hq7 2 days ago

AllegroDance

Anna Harsh RT @AllegroDance: A little look back at the 2019 Allegro Dance Company touring! https://t.co/7mXfGi1v4f #HappyNewYear 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.