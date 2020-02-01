Tips for Flu Season 1/2/20

Flu season is in full swing.

Many try to avoid the disease, but are they taking the right steps.... wcbi's tyler hull went to macon and spoke to medical experts it's out there.

The flu is hitting hard this season.

And during the the holidays, with family gatherings and more time spent around others, your risk of getting it goes up..

But e-r nurse amanda hill says there are some things you can do to help keep you - and your family - safe.

"the main thing is you want to use good hand washing, warm, soapy water.

Make sure if you're going out in public after use a gas pump or a buggy, anything like that, make sure you are carrying hand sanitizer with you, but soap and water is best washing your hands covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Staying home if you're ill try not to get around other people" hill recommends that you stay away from others until you have been fever -free for at least 24 hours.... and since those germs can be áanywhereá be sure to sanitize the things that you come in contact with.... "you know when you go to the grocery store, be aware of the handle on the cart.

You know, i see little kids all the touching those carts or even having their mouth on it, that's terrible.

Always try to have a barrier.

Even if you sanitize it that may not get all the germs try to keep their hands and mouth off of items like that.

If they are sick, make sure and sanitize their toys.

Wipe your house down with clorox wipes, door handles, you just really this time of year have to really try to sanitize everything that you come in contact with regular on a regular basis" hill also has tips for people whose children are showing symptoms..

"if you have small children, you always need to have tylenol and motrin for infants and children.

If you are unsure about how much to give them you can call your pediatrician most local e rs will give you that information.

But fever can be very dangerous and children so always make sure and have that on hand.

We have children coming in all the time high fevers and parents that don't even have that at home.

So if you have a child, always have that in your medicine cabinet."

Tyler hull wcbi news the cdc estimates that there have been 4.6 million cases of the flu reported so far this season.

And we are in the middle of the traditional peak of the season.

