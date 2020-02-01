Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tips for Flu Season 1/2/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Tips for Flu Season 1/2/20

Tips for Flu Season 1/2/20

Flu season is in full swing.

Many try to avoid the disease, but are they taking the right steps
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tips for Flu Season 1/2/20

Flu season is in full swing.

Many try to avoid the disease, but are they taking the right steps.... wcbi's tyler hull went to macon and spoke to medical experts it's out there.

The flu is hitting hard this season.

And during the the holidays, with family gatherings and more time spent around others, your risk of getting it goes up..

But e-r nurse amanda hill says there are some things you can do to help keep you - and your family - safe.

"the main thing is you want to use good hand washing, warm, soapy water.

Make sure if you're going out in public after use a gas pump or a buggy, anything like that, make sure you are carrying hand sanitizer with you, but soap and water is best washing your hands covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Staying home if you're ill try not to get around other people" hill recommends that you stay away from others until you have been fever -free for at least 24 hours.... and since those germs can be áanywhereá be sure to sanitize the things that you come in contact with.... "you know when you go to the grocery store, be aware of the handle on the cart.

You know, i see little kids all the touching those carts or even having their mouth on it, that's terrible.

Always try to have a barrier.

Even if you sanitize it that may not get all the germs try to keep their hands and mouth off of items like that.

If they are sick, make sure and sanitize their toys.

Wipe your house down with clorox wipes, door handles, you just really this time of year have to really try to sanitize everything that you come in contact with regular on a regular basis" hill also has tips for people whose children are showing symptoms..

"if you have small children, you always need to have tylenol and motrin for infants and children.

If you are unsure about how much to give them you can call your pediatrician most local e rs will give you that information.

But fever can be very dangerous and children so always make sure and have that on hand.

We have children coming in all the time high fevers and parents that don't even have that at home.

So if you have a child, always have that in your medicine cabinet."

Tyler hull wcbi news the cdc estimates that there have been 4.6 million cases of the flu reported so far this season.

And we are in the middle of the traditional peak of the season.

Roll




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EIectrcnicArts

Electronic Arts ↗️ RT @EASPORTSNHL: If you just picked up chel this holiday season 🎅 learn the basics with these Tips & Tricks before you hit the ice 👉 https:… 48 seconds ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @aproim: For those going on vacation this holiday season, #cybersecurity should be considered just as important as physical security. Se… 16 minutes ago

Jemrah1

Joy Mills RT @OttawaMommyClub: Winter’s here! Keep your kids active this season with these 5 tips! https://t.co/C0Q0k048fh @Deb_Lowther @OttawaMommy… 16 minutes ago

mammachiDoug

Doug @masoncmoore @AggieUp This is the warm up line before the game tips off in video of a sold out game. That was last… https://t.co/ZYlRHCOiIc 19 minutes ago

NenadVasic16

Nenad Vasic RT @MariaRSmith: Pool season isn't over at @greatwolflodge! #hosted And I've got the tips to make it less stressful & more affordable! When… 21 minutes ago

nerlande123

Nerlande RT @mdefined: Use these three online safety tips to help keep you and your family online safe this holiday season! https://t.co/FevY4y5pcl… 35 minutes ago

OttawaMommyClub

Ottawa Mommy Club Winter’s here! Keep your kids active this season with these 5 tips! https://t.co/C0Q0k048fh @Deb_Lowther… https://t.co/InWthvkXB6 35 minutes ago

dopedayday1

DavionAtkins RT @WoodrowFootball: Missing Wildcat football over break? 12 plays from 2019 season in 12 days. Day 10, Play 10: Woodrow vs Legacy. Cale Pa… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tips for Flu Season 10022020 [Video]Tips for Flu Season 10022020

Flu season is in full swing. many try to avoid the disease, but are they taking the right steps

Credit: WCBIPublished

Tips to Keep the Flu at Bay During the Holidays [Video]Tips to Keep the Flu at Bay During the Holidays

With busy schedules, traveling and parties, it's easy to wear yourself down so here are tips on how to stay healthy. (12-19-19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.