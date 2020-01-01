Global  

Hiawatha Visitor Restriction (1-1-20)

Hiawatha Visitor Restriction (1-1-20)

They're on standby in case of any further unrest.

Serena marshall, abc news, washington.>> the hiawatha community hospital is implementing visitor restrictions following a high increase of influenza... in a facebook post, the hospital says their infection prevention team administered certain regulations after seeing an uptick of influenza and r-s-v rates.

Some of the restrictions include no children under 16 years old, you cannot be sick or showing signs of illness, and no more than one or two family members at a time.

The restrictions took effect on december 30th.

Head over to kq2 dot com for the full list




