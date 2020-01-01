Hiawatha Visitor Restriction (1-1-20)

-- following calls from the senior militia leaders.serena marshall there are still no plans to evacuate the embassy, but the acting defense secretary announced an additional 750 troops have been deployed to the middle east.

They're on standby in case of any further unrest.

Serena marshall, abc news, washington.>> the hiawatha community hospital is implementing visitor restrictions following a high increase of influenza... in a facebook post, the hospital says their infection prevention team administered certain regulations after seeing an uptick of influenza and r-s-v rates.

Some of the restrictions include no children under 16 years old, you cannot be sick or showing signs of illness, and no more than one or two family members at a time.

The restrictions took effect on december 30th.

Head over to kq2 dot com for the full list