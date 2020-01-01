Stolen Vehicle Hit & Run (1-1-20)

New tonight -- one person is in the hospital and another in custody after a crash involving a stolen vehicle... happy new year, and thanks for joining us.

It happened on the corner of 20th and lafayette streets around 1:30 this afternoon.

St.

Joseph police say an officer spotted the stolen blue chevy monte carlo and attempted to conduct a traffic stop... the driver failed to yeild...and police say they did not pursue it.

However, we're told the officer then witnessed the driver run a stop sign on 20th, hitting another vehicle... (sot "one person was taken from the car that was struck to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

Somebody was placed into custody for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.") the silver car that was struck collided with a pole, sending it crashing into a nearby business.

Police say they were unsure if it was a power pole, but evergy was called to the scene to assist.