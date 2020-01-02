‘I Am So Thankful For Her’: Uber Driver Saves U Of M Student’s Life

3 one minnesota college student says she might not be alive today if it wasn't for a quick thinking stranger.

She credits her uber driver's actions for saving her life.kate raddatz has the story.

Hannah enge remembers very little of her uber ride to fairview hospital.she's used to having seizures from her epilepsy, but she knew this was different.hannah enge/passenger"i was kind of heeling over in the uber like 'oh my goodness this hurts so bad.'"what hannah didn't know, was her uber driver named allison, had taken hannah's phone to find her emergency contacts.she called hannah's mom, who lives 300 miles away from where hannah goes to school, to let her know what was going on.allie enge/mother "she was pretty frantic.

She said 'i'm an uber driver i have your daughter.

Her phone, it says she has epilepsy.'"but this wasn't an epileptic seizure.hannah had an infection in her kidneys and her organs were shutting down.

When they pulled into the hospital parking lot, hannah's heart stopped.

Hannah enge/passenger"i just blanked.

What i was told is i just stopped breathing."she was rushed into the er.the driver allison offered to stay with hannah until family or friends could come.allie enge/mother "allison was saying that 'i can bring her clothes i can go to target i can sit with her.'" after three days in the hospital, and antibiotics, hannah would recover.

Family friends were able to be with her.allison was gone.allie enge/mother"she didn't want any credit for it, she didn't want anything like that and i'm like 'well, honey, you are going to be getting the credit.'" hannah's mom posted to facebook sharing about allison and the kindness of a stranger.it went viral.hannah took an uber to our interview.

She hopes someday she'll get in the car and she can thank her good samaritan in person.

Hannah enge/passenger"having someone like that who is more than willing to be almost like part of my family in that moment and be a true friend.

I am so thankful for her."

