Midmorning With Aundrea - January 3, 2020 (Part 1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

The nation is honoring those serve this week.

We show an organization that does it all year.

And, earpods are convenient, but they could be causing damage to your ear.

Plus, what will be on your thanksgiving table?

Midmorning starts right now.

According to u-s department of veterans affairs, nearly 17 former, active- duty members of the military take their own lives every day.

But, a new program is helping them find reasons to live.

Debra alfarone explains.

"life is good this song keeps army veteran titus battle of brooklyn, new york alive.

For most of his life, he was singing a very different tune - rooted in years of abuse, homelessness and an attempted suicide.

"i simply took th gun, pointed it at my heart, and pulled the trigger at point blank range."

//" ricocheted all around my body and just destroyed my internal organs.

It took a 6 hour surgery to save my life."

Experts say titus was suffering from something called moral injury.

Dr. rita brock is one of the leading experts on the subject.

"ptsd is usuall regarded as something based in fear, and moral injury is your conscience.//you start to doubt yourself, doubt your values, doubt your society."

Bell chiming in rst program dr. brock created a program through volunteers of america called "resilienc strength training" - designed specifically for veterans.

Battle was part of the first group and now he helps lead it.

14:07:08 "in war there's the main issue of having to take a life.

That's just devastating."

"i lost a lot o friends."

The 5-day intensive program encourages veterans to share their traumatic experiences with other veterans&throu gh storytelling, writing and art.

"titus in his firs group told his own suicide attempt story, he said i'm making a pledge today not to die by my own hand and i'm inviting anybody who wants to join to me to raise their hand and all of them raised their hand."

There are weeks of follow up after.

So far, 95 veterans have participated.

"no one ha taken their life, no one has returned to drugs or alcoholism or anything of self- destructive nature, not even i!

Titus singing and so he sings to build resilience and to help other vets build theirs.

Titus singing debra alfarone, cbs news, alexandria, virginia.

Resilience strength training sessions for veterans take place in los angeles, new york and washington.

Dr. brock says you don't have to have served in the military to experience moral injury.

Sex assault survivors, doctors, caretakers of people living with alzheimer's and many others can experience it.

Many communities are taking time to honor the men and women who served our country this week.

Hilary lane introduces us to a group of volunteers who make sure veterans have what they need all year long.

When wayne reese isn't working his full-time job as a grounds keeper, he is volunteering his time, working hard to help veterans in need.

Whether it be delivering furniture, going to hotels to pick up furniture, going to people's homes who are donating furniture.

Wayne is a volunteer with my brother vinny.

He is a veteran himself and was first introduced to the non-profit when he was released from a va hospital 5 years ago.

Even with a housing stipend, he couldn't afford furniture for his new apartment.

My brother vinny supplied him with a bed and couch.

For me, it was a life changer, not sleeping on the floor, and sleeping on a bed, that's big.

My brother vinny is run entirely by volunteers.

áánat of paulaáá founder and director paula miritello created the organization in honor of her brother vincent, who passed away 19 years ago.

When i go into someone's home and i realize they are on the floor and if we don't give them a bed that will be their circumstance.

I can't explain the joy i get.

It's a pure joy.

Reese now helps the organization deliver furniture to other veterans, like frank johnson.

He served in vietnam and was living in an almost empty apartment in the bronx.

Does it feel like home now?

Absolutely.

I feel very comfortable.

' when i started to volunteer and you see the joy that some of them get.

It's just an awesome experience and when you feel it, you just want to keep going, it's awesome.

Reese says it's always been his life's mission: to serve our country and serve others.

Hilary lane, cbs news, the bronx, new york.

My brother vinny has helped over 900 veterans in the new york area, and will hit the one thousand mark early next year.

So small you can barely see them.

But these little pieces of plastic are causing a is your skin already dry from this cold weather?

Many people suffer from dry skin in the winter..

And it can be painful.

Kristen boxman spoke to a skin specialist about which ingredients you should look for in a lotion..

And which ones you should áavoid.

This, this i, this is the time of year that.

Here it comes.

Sharon vermillion at healing waters says moisturizing your skin starts on the inside.

Big mistakes are just not not drinking enough fluids.

On top of that - she recommends washing your face.

If you feel like wasing your face dries it out... you may not be using the right cleanser.

Sharon vermillion lead esthetician, healing waters make sure that you're using a cleanser that is appropriate for your skin and your skin type.

And take advantage of your time asleep.

Using a heavier cream at night, a night cream is very prudent for those with dry skin.

Scented lotions can smell good - but may not be good for your skin.

They're more likely to contain higher amounts of alcohol.

She suggets looking at the ingredients before using it.

If alcohol is way up there and number, number two or three, you want to steer clear of that because that does dry out the skin.

And she says kids starting at age 10 or 11 should also get into a skin care routine.

Kids can also benefit from washing their face twice a day, and using a moisturizer and they don't have to use near the minute near as many steps as an adult would do, but they can also benefit.

So, get them started early.

If you can't get control of the problem... vermillion suggests getting professional advice of skincare and produts.

And so, it is much more readily absorbed into the course than something that you're going to find in a drug store and i think with most professional lines, you're going to get professional results.

Kb ewn signs of climate change are everywhere and sometimes impossible to miss.

But not all of them.

Nearly invisible pieces of plastic called ámicroplasticsá are making their way through our ecosystem...and the results could be devestating.

Michelle miller reports .

Nat soundup/footsteps in low light before dawn before dawn, on the oregon coast & marine biologists are on a hunt for what's nearly impossible to find - microplastics -- 5 millimeters or even smaller.

Here, the tide pools are covered with mussels and whelks,&and that's just what dr. susanne brander's team want to collect&.

Nat sound up pure ocean water flows through these shell fish, but microplastics get stuck: "we're seeing o average a couple of pieces of suspected plastic in each animal."

Brander's lab at oregon state university is part of a worldwide microplastics research effort,&that has found few places untouched: they're being found in artic ice.

It's not as if people are dumping plastics off the icebergs; it's coming from global air and ocean circulation// we live in a plastic world.

At the scripps institution of oceanography, dr. jennifer branden found more evidence deep in the ocean floor off santa barbara.

Nat sound up/sediment vault her sediment samples dates microplastics plastic there back to the 1940s.

Nat sot - we can look at how has plastic changed in the sediment: and it gets there in many ways: these fibers are coming off fishing rope but a lot of them are coming off our own clothes.

So as you're washing your clothes, they're washing down the drain.

They're too small to get caught at the waste water treatment plant and they're washing right out into the ocean.

"thes microplastics seem to be in everything.

Tea bags.

You name it clothing.

The majority of the clothing we wear is synthetic.

We drink out of plastic waters bottles; we use straws.

All those things break down into smaller pieces.

Nat sound up/tires on streets on the road, there's trouble too: tire particles from discarded tires?

From tires from wear as the car is being driven along the road there are small particles wearing off the tires and getting into watersheds or getting into air even.

A study found 7 trillion microplastic particles pollute the san francisco bay each year.

Nat sound up/oregon scientists on coast and researchers are seeing an impact: we do know that aquatic animals that there are suggested effects on things like immune response and respiration.

We see some effects and in oysters that are exposed.

They lay fewer eggs.

"so does it har us?"

Susanne brander we dont know yet.

What is the concern is that these microplastics are getting into our seafood, they are getting water so we know we're ingesting them but we don't yet have a measurement of what the effects might be.

While america waits for more studies to be done before taking regulatory action, the european union is already taking a stand.

In march it voted to ban single use plastics thirteen months from now.

Those plastics alone account for 70- percent of the plastic litter found on beaches throughout europe.

Michelle miller cbs news.

They allow you to go hand-free when you're taking a call.

But those earpods could be doing damage that you may not realize.

Ali bauman has more.

Wireless earbuds made listening to music, talking on the phone, and even taking meetings on the go more convenient.

But too much use... and you could be feeling the pain.

Sot dr. darius kohan, director of otology/neurotology, lenox hill hospital "the ear is not really meant t be constantly clogged."

"it's not a natural conditio for the ear to have hours of things sticking in it."

Doctor kohan says using earbuds for hours on end can irritate sensitive skin, obstruct the ear canal, and create a build-up of wax.

As a result, many people can develop painful infections.

Sot dr. darius kohan, director of otology/neurotology, lenox hill hospital "they're putting in an earbu over here, they're pushing against this to hear better."

"by irritating the skin, b having something constantly against it for hours on end and pushing the wax deeper in the canal, you're constantly irritating the ear" then when mixed with water from a shower or pool... the wax swells up and becomes a breeding ground for germs. but some earbud users aren't so concerned.

Since buying his airpods about a year ago, mike wendle says he typically uses them for four to five hours a day.

Sot mike wendle, wireless headphone users "music when i'm at the gym, jus whenever i have downtime, when i'm not in front of customers i have them in" "the ease of these things is s great that i'll take that risk.

If it happens to me i'll make that change, but right now it's working just fine" viviana aguilar and varsha singh however say they clean their earbuds regularly-- so they don't have to be worried about infections.

Sot viana aguilar//varsha singh, wireless headphone users "if you're sanitary about it yo shouldn't have to be" "i do clean it often also doctor kohan didn't offer any specific time limits to earbud use-- just to use your judgement.

Sot dr. darius kohan, director of otology/neurotology, lenox hill hospital "as soon as you get an discomfort, if you've been using it for a long time, take them out.

If it doesn't go away for a long time, see your doctor."

While keeping both your skin and earbuds clean is crucial... he says the only real sure- fire way to prevent an infection is to use headphones that go "over your ears.

Like it or not.

Instagram is changing.

That story just ahead th the social media giant 'instagram' is expanding a controversial experiment this week that involves hiding users' 'likes.'

The test, which has been underway in a number of other countries, is expected to start affecting users in the u-s now too.

Jonathan vigliotti has more.

Pkg adam, people live for the likes.

Yes.

Worried or concerned that that will hurt your platform, taking away the likes?

A little.

Runs=:10 insert from :10 to :20 worried or not... its happening.

Making good on a pledge he made to gayle king last june, instagram head adam mosseri is changing the way millions of users interact with the app.

'we don't want instagram to be such a competition.

We want it be a place where people spend more of their energy connecting with the people that they love and the things that they care about.

Runs=:08 insert from :28 to :36 friends can still press that little heart... but only the user who posted the pic will be able to feel the love.

Tech writer taylor lorenz .

This is healthy for users because it does eliminate some of that tension around sharing you know, measuring your self-worth against how many likes you get on a picture.

Runs=:08 insert from :46 to :54 instagram tried out the hidden "likes" featu for months in canada, australia, new zealand, ireland, italy, brazil and japan.

-- please note, these tracks are back-to-back -- runs=:08 insert from :54 to 1:02 in a tweet sent out by mosseri last friday.... he announced the feature was hitting stateside, adding quote, "lookin forward to the feedback" -- please note, these tracks are back-to-back -- runs=:16 insert from 1:02 to 1:18 and feedback is already coming.

Instagram influencer kim kardashian west agrees the move will be "beneficial" f people's mental health.

But hip hop artist cardi b feels the problem isn't the "likes" but t "comments."

S made her voice heard on instagram... even though she didn't want to show her face.

Starting the craziest arguments, been starting to race- bait, all because of comments.

// the comments affect more than the likes.

I think people are freaking out about the removal of likes because it seems so core to the instagram experience.

Runs=:06 insert from 1:33 to 1:39 lorenz says the binary "like" a "dislike" already outdated.

Mosseri agrees.

We will do things that mean people use instagram less if we think that they keep people safe or generally create-- a healthier environment.

And i think we have to be willing to do that.

Instagram's new ceo has spoken a lot about his goals to reduce bullying and foster a healthy community and i think this is definitely in line with those efforts, that's ultimately good for business.

Another concern being voiced: this will be the end of instagram influencers, users who profit from having a huge fanbase.

Our expert disagrees.

She says instagram has other analytic tools to share with influencers and losing "likes won't change the type of engagement they've already seen.

Jonathan vigliotti, cbs news, los angeles.

One famous user, rapper nicki minaj... vows she won't use the platform any longer.

She says removing 'likes' takes away power from independent artists.

When we come back, a hobby draws people in.

We'll show you next