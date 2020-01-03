Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian general

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian generalHong Kong (AFP) Jan 3, 2020 Oil prices soared more than four percent Friday following news that...
Energy Daily - Published Also reported by •OilPrice.comMENAFN.comUSATODAY.comSifyDeutsche WellePremium Times Nigeria


Oil prices jump in Asian trading market following Soleimani's death

Hong Kong [Asia], Jan 03 (ANI): Oil prices in the Asian trading market have jumped after media...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AinfoNews

FACTTEHZ #Coachella #TheUS #WWIII #Blacktwitter 4% Jump In Oil Prices After US Airstrikes Click and more information 👇🏻👇🏻… https://t.co/ouzNFAO7G3 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil Prices Jump, Markets Sink On Fear Of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S. [Video]Oil Prices Jump, Markets Sink On Fear Of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Oil prices surged overnight after a U.S. military strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian general. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death [Video]Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Protests have taken place in Iran's city of Mashhad today (January 3) following the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who died in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport earlier today. Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.