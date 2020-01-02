Global  

Need 2 Know: U.S. Kills Iranian Commander, What It Means

Need 2 Know: U.S. Kills Iranian Commander, What It MeansThese are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 3, 2020.
Iran not heading to war but not afraid of conflict: Revolutionary Guards commander

A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that Iran was not moving towards a war but was not afraid of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commanderdefense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News [Video]Soleimani death: World advises restraint after US airstrike on Iranian commander | Oneindia News

Amit Shah cements stand on CAA, Shah says Centre will not withdraw the law, Jiyendra Singh says Centre will deport Rohingyas next, Kerala CM writes to oppn-ruled states asking them to pass resolution..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:41Published

Deadly Iranian Airstrike [Video]Deadly Iranian Airstrike

Republicans and Democrats are speaking out after the Pentagon ordered a deadly airstrike of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published

