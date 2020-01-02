Global  

American Airlines Will Share Compensation From Boeing With Employees

American Airlines Will Share Compensation From Boeing With Employees

American Airlines Will Share Compensation From Boeing With Employees

American Airlines says it will share some of the compensation it received from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets with its employees.
American Airlines vows to share Boeing proceeds with workers

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday it is negotiating with Boeing Co. over...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



