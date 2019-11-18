Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services.

The free features are no longer allowed to be hidden from search results as part of an agreement with the IRS.

The agreement allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that directly competes with commercial products.

According to Business Insider, the IRS had previously agreed to not compete with tax prep companies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

ThIs Is When You Need To Pay Uncle Sam [Video]ThIs Is When You Need To Pay Uncle Sam

Business Insider reports your US tax return is due for income earned in 2019 on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. You can file your taxes as soon as you receive your W-2 form from your employer, or 1099..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

FedEx Founder Challenges New York Times to Debate After Paper’s $0 Tax Bill Report [Video]FedEx Founder Challenges New York Times to Debate After Paper’s $0 Tax Bill Report

The head of FedEx is feuding with the New York Times after the paper reported how the shipping giant fought to avoid paying taxes. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.