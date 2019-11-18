TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services.

The free features are no longer allowed to be hidden from search results as part of an agreement with the IRS.

The agreement allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that directly competes with commercial products.

According to Business Insider, the IRS had previously agreed to not compete with tax prep companies.