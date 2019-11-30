Global  

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint

Iraq&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and called on all parties to practice restraint.
Iraq PM says he will quit amid continued violence [Video]Iraq PM says he will quit amid continued violence

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday after the country&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite Muslim cleric urged lawmakers to reconsider their support for a government..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

