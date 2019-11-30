Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and called on all parties to practice restraint. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Iraq PM says he will quit amid continued violence Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday after the country's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric urged lawmakers to reconsider their support for a government.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:17Published on November 30, 2019