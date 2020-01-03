Global  

U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an &quot;imminent attack&quot; that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday.

