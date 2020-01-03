U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

