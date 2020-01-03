'Weirdos and misfits' wanted to help reshape Britain's civil service 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:34s - Published 'Weirdos and misfits' wanted to help reshape Britain's civil service Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Boris Johnson who plotted Brexit and steered his boss to last month's election triumph, is on the lookout for "weirdos and misfits with odd skills" to help bring new ideas to Britain's government. Joe Davies reports.

