'Weirdos and misfits' wanted to help reshape Britain's civil service

Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Boris Johnson who plotted Brexit and steered his boss to last month&apos;s election triumph, is on the lookout for &quot;weirdos and misfits with odd skills&quot; to help bring new ideas to Britain&apos;s government.

Joe Davies reports.
