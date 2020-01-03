Global  

Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days

Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days

Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days

According to the National Park Service, Martin O’Connor was found in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday and was flown out of the canyon by helicopter.

Katie Johnston reports.
Texas man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days found alive

Before being located, the 58-year-old was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on December...
