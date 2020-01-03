Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days
Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days
According to the National Park Service, Martin O’Connor was found in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday and was flown out of the canyon by helicopter.
Katie Johnston reports.
