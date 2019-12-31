'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

