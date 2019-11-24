Global  

Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two

Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two

Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two

The Parisien suburb of Villejuif in the southern part of the city was subject to a knife attacker who killed one and injured two others today (January 3) - according to local reports.
Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two

The Parisien suburb of Villejuif in the southern part of the city was subject to a knife attacker who killed one and injured two others today (January 3) - according to local reports.

The incident that took place close to Parc des Hautes-Bruyères saw the assailant shot dead by police.



