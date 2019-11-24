Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two
The Parisien suburb of Villejuif in the southern part of the city was subject to a knife attacker who killed one and injured two others today (January 3) - according to local reports.
|
Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two
The Parisien suburb of Villejuif in the southern part of the city was subject to a knife attacker who killed one and injured two others today (January 3) - according to local reports.
The incident that took place close to Parc des Hautes-Bruyères saw the assailant shot dead by police.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on a knife rampage in a suburban...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Squirrel hops down the chimney to spread Christmas cheer
A couple went nuts after a santa-inspired squirrel jumped down the chimney of their home and went on a ten minute rampage around the living room. The agile rodent wreaked havoc after Mitch and..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Two killed, five injured in fire in Paris suburb
Two people were killed, and another seriously injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Paris suburb of Ivry-Sur-Seine on Sunday (November 24).
Four other people, including one child,..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:39Published
|