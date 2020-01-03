Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under threat.

The fires that are rapidly moving towards the area have already razed bushland in the country’s east.

The mountain area is located 125 miles inland from the country’s more heavily populated south-east coast.

Residents in mountain towns say they feel exposed after fire-fighting resources were moved away from their towns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released



Recent related news from verified sources

Residents flee as fires sweep toward Australia's alpine region

The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents flee as fires approach Australia's alpine region [Video]Residents flee as fires approach Australia's alpine region

The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under threat.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.