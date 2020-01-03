Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under threat.

The fires that are rapidly moving towards the area have already razed bushland in the country’s east.

The mountain area is located 125 miles inland from the country’s more heavily populated south-east coast.

Residents in mountain towns say they feel exposed after fire-fighting resources were moved away from their towns.