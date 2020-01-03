Heather's morning forecast: Friday, January 3, 2020

Your Delaware weather forecast for Friday January 3 through the weekend. 1/3/20



Recent related videos from verified sources Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee After a chilly and cold start, expect mostly sunny and mild conditions on Friday. Light showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Mary Lee has the forecast. (1/3/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:16Published 2 hours ago Here are your Freebie Friday deals for January 3 Here are your Freebie Friday deals for January 3rd. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:56Published 5 hours ago