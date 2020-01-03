Global  

'We won't stand by and watch Iran escalate'

Mike Pompeo says the US doesn't want war with Iran but it won't stand by and watch American lives be put at risk without action.
Recent related news from verified sources

US-Iran tensions: All the latest updates

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iranâ€™s elite Quds Force, killed in an air strike as tensions between...
Al Jazeera - Published

Qasem Soleimani: US troops deployed as Iran tensions rise

US troops have arrived in Kuwait and thousands more may be deployed as tensions with Iran escalate.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

metaldipshit

It's just Dave now You're not really mad at Iran or Afghanistan. You're mad at the fact that your wife can't stand you anymore. You do… https://t.co/2njcFWLdg7 3 minutes ago

Yolie_Rios

Yolie Rios RT @pnp_mr: @tomiahonen Damn to the terrorist Exactly because Iran and all of their people will not stand and watch they will fight for the… 11 minutes ago

CandWatch2020

Candidate Watch 2020 RT @J_fassler: Support veterans for Congress in 2020 like Jackie Gordon, @VoteJackie4NY, who will take a stand against the madness happenin… 17 minutes ago

J_fassler

Jeremy Fassler Support veterans for Congress in 2020 like Jackie Gordon, @VoteJackie4NY, who will take a stand against the madness… https://t.co/lUYcVR9ZqO 18 minutes ago

psdp608

BOC What's Canadas Stand On US Iran ? https://t.co/ZZvoSHNzKz via @YouTube 23 minutes ago

thephysicsshred

physicsshred @RichardGrenell That's what happens if you let idiots do foreign policy. I'm sure that #flynn #matthis and even… https://t.co/NFkFpkBzuK 25 minutes ago

