Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ex-college president in West Palm accused of spending $82K during shopping spree

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ex-college president in West Palm accused of spending $82K during shopping spree

Ex-college president in West Palm accused of spending $82K during shopping spree

Authorities say the former president of a private medical career college in West Palm Beach used the school's debit card to make purchases totaling more than $82,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ex-college president in West Palm accused of spending $82K during shopping spree

I'LL SHOW YOU THAT IN A FEWMINUTES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friday midmorning forecast [Video]Friday midmorning forecast

Meteorologist Glenn Glazer has your Friday midmorning forecast.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:15Published

WPTV Latest Headlines | January 24, 4am [Video]WPTV Latest Headlines | January 24, 4am

Watch the latest WPTV headlines any time.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.