Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, ON HARRY KANE'S INJURY, SAYING: "Just my feeling, good news or bad news.

I am more on bad news than on good news.

That's my feeling.

What the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match they way he did it.

He didn't think twice, it didn't took (take) him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

Some opinions from the medical department before the results of the tests, I don't think that we are going to have good news." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, ON CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN'S FUTURE, SAYING: "I don't know, and I'm being honest with you.

I don't know.

You know the situation, in this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season.

That's one option.

Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation our club is in control.

We have obviously the control of the situation and another possibility is he stays.

So, in this moment he is here.

In this moment he's our player so." STORY: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday (January 3) that he fears bad news about the hamstring injury that forced striker Harry Kane to hobble off during his side's 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (January 1).

Kane, scorer of 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, pulled up late in the second half after having a goal disallowed and left the ground on crutches and will definitely miss Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday (January 5).

Kane has been injury-free this season but has had several layoffs in the last few seasons because of ankle problems. Hamstring injuries vary in their severity but typically a tear could result in around month on the sidelines and would be a major blow to Tottenham who are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the league after mediocre results at Christmas.

Meanwhile, Mourinho said he had no idea if influential midfielder Christian Eriksen would be staying or going as reports continue to link the Dane with a move away.