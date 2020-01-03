DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department.

Kirk's bond has been set at $1,500.

DaBaby was arrested late Thursday night on battery charges in connection to a robbery investigation.

The rapper allegedly robbed a concert promoter of $80, a credit card and then covered him with apple juice.

He also stole the victim's iPhone because he felt the promoter had shorted him.

Kirk was allegedly owed $30,000 for a concert performance, but was only paid $20,000.

DaBaby was arrested last week for marijuana possession after a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DaBaby is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song at the 2020 Grammy Awards