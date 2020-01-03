Global  

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department.

Kirk's bond has been set at $1,500.

DaBaby was arrested late Thursday night on battery charges in connection to a robbery investigation.

The rapper allegedly robbed a concert promoter of $80, a credit card and then covered him with apple juice.

He also stole the victim's iPhone because he felt the promoter had shorted him.

Kirk was allegedly owed $30,000 for a concert performance, but was only paid $20,000.

DaBaby was arrested last week for marijuana possession after a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DaBaby is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song at the 2020 Grammy Awards
