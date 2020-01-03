DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk,
is being held in police custody
by the Miami Police Department.
Kirk's bond has been set at $1,500.
DaBaby was arrested late Thursday night on battery charges in connection to a robbery investigation.
The rapper allegedly robbed a concert promoter
of $80, a credit card and then covered him
with apple juice.
He also stole the victim's iPhone because
he felt the promoter had shorted him.
Kirk was allegedly owed $30,000 for a concert performance, but was only paid $20,000.
DaBaby was arrested last week for
marijuana possession after a performance
in Charlotte, North Carolina.
DaBaby is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song at the 2020 Grammy Awards