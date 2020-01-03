FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest FC 🏆 Up for the cup! Check out all you need to know ahead of the @EmiratesFACup third-round tie between #NFFC and… https://t.co/6MkKV2uoNi 15 seconds ago

LCFC VAVEL PREVIEW: For all of the information ahead of today's match, give @Callum_Boyle_'s preview a read: #lcfc https://t.co/djFNqPdDR4 15 minutes ago

Alfie Brown RT @CardiffCityFC: The #Bluebirds host the Cumbrians for their @EmiratesFACup Third Round tie on Saturday afternoon... Match Preview 👉 htt… 1 hour ago

Caroline Barker RT @BBCWSSport: 🔊 SPORTSHOUR PODCAST 🔊 On this week's #BBCSportshour with @carolinebarker we: 🏆 Discuss the #FACup third round ⚽️ Speak… 1 hour ago

Racing Post Sport Rochdale v Newcastle kicks off today's #FACup action - get our match preview and first-goalscorer prediction here… https://t.co/bs3batS3tL 2 hours ago