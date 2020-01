BBB: Top 10 scams to avoid in 2020

AS WE TAKE ON THE ROARING20'S... YOU MAY WANT TO THINKOF SMALL CHANGES TO MAKE THEDECADE BETTER.NEW THISMORNING, JULIA FELLO SHARESTHE TOP SCAM BUSTERS WITH THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TO HELPYOU MAKE IT THROUGH THE NEWYEAR.IT MAY BE UNPLEASANT TO TALKABOUT TAXES ALREADY... BUTTHAT'S NUMBER ONE.FILE YOURTAXES EARLY.

SCAMMERS WILL TRYTO SUBMIT A RETURN IN YOURNAME AND HAVE YOU REFUND COMETO THEM!WE TAKE YOU ONLINEWITH NUMBER TWO -- ENABLEMULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION ONANY ACCOUNT YOU HAVE!IT MEANS YOU NOTONLY NEED TO CREATE A COMPLEXPASSWORD, BUT A UNIQUE CODEYOU HAVE TO ENTER IN EACH TIMETHAT CAN BE EMAILED OR TEXEDTO YOU.

LEAVING HACKERS IN THEDUST.NUMBER THREE: KEEP TABSON YOUR FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS.TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FREE TEXTALERTS TO NOTIFY YOU OF ANYTRANSACTION.

IT CAN EVENREMIND YOU OF WHEN PAYMENTSARE DUE.UNFORTUNATELYIT'S ABOUT TO BE 2020 AND WEHAVENT STOPPED SCAM CALLS.INNUMBER FOUR - USE CALLBLOCKING FEATURES LIKE HIYA,ROBOKILLER OR NOMOROBO.

ITSFREE FOR LANDLINES.AND NUMBERFIVE - THINK ABOUTIMPLEMENTING A CREDIT FREEZE.ITS THE BEST WAY TO PROTECTYOURSELF BECAUSE IT MAKES ITIMPOSSIBLE FOR THEIVES TOAPPLY FOR A NEW LINE OF CREDITIN YOUR NAME.

THE BEST OF ALL?ITS FREE AND WE HAVE THEINFORMATION ON TMJ4 DOT