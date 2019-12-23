Emails Show President Trump Gave Direct Orders To Withhold Ukraine Aid

An email says the president gave "clear direction," despite Pentagon concerns.



Recent related videos from verified sources NYT: Mulvaney Emailed From Air Force One About Withholding Ukraine Aid The Times reports that Mulvaney's email inquiring on suspension of military aid came a month before President Trump's call with Ukrainian president. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:13Published 3 days ago New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses Skyler Henry reports less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call where he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, White House official Michael Duffey sent an email.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:51Published 2 weeks ago