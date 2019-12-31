Global  

Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently announced their decade-long initiative to reward environmentalist “visionaries.”.

The multi-million pound Earthshot Prize will reportedly be awarded to five winners, every year, until 2030.

.

Winners will be chosen through a “set of unique challenges” that will “inspire a new generation of thinkers.”.

The challenges will be a chance for everyone’s voice to be heard, we want to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers, Earthshot Prize, via statement.

Anyone who successfully makes an “outstanding contribution” to solving the world’s environmental challenges is eligible for the prizes.

.

That includes a wide range of people, from individuals and scientists to governments and countries.

The Earthshot Prize hopes to bring “at least 50 solutions” to some of the greatest problems faced by the world.

People can achieve great things.

And the next ten years presents us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of change to repair the Earth, Prince William, via statement
UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's...
