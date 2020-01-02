Global  

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday.

Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV.

To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes.

If you want to view it on Facebook, go to the official page of the Golden Globes.

This is the third year that the social media giant will live-stream the event's pre-show.

Dick Clark Productions and the Hollywood Foreign Press are working with Facebook on the coverage.

The Golden Globes is set to begin at 8 PM EST on January 5
