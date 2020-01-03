Global  

Yankees SP Domingo Germán Given 81-Game Suspension

The New York pitcher's punishment is due to breaking the MLB's rules for domestic abuse.

It is the longest suspension given out by the league in regards to the policy.

Last September, it was reported that the 27-year-old had slapped his girlfriend.

No criminal charges were filed, but Germán was placed on leave and missed the playoffs.

The suspension effectively dates back to September 19, when his leave from the Yankees started.

This means he will miss the upcoming season's first 63 games.

Before the incident, the starting pitcher was enjoying a breakout year with 18 wins.

The Yankees organization said it supports the ban and that Germán accepts his punishment.

We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct, Yankees, via statement
