Friday Morning Stabbings In Downtown Austin Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Friday Morning Stabbings In Downtown Austin Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Friday Morning Stabbings In Downtown Austin Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured

One person is dead and three others injured after multiple stabbings Friday morning in downtown Austin.

Katie Johnston reports.
