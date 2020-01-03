Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘Yummy’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘Yummy’.

The moment all Beliebers have been waiting for has arrived.

The pop star released his new single at midnight on Thursday after a four year hiatus.

The singer’s last album, ‘Purpose,’ was released in November 2015.

Fans have been quick to assume the song is about Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

The two secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in 2018, but remarried last October in South Carolina
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber's New Song "Yummy" Is a Steamy Tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber just dropped a yummy new single. On Thursday night, The Biebs dropped the new music...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressTamworth HeraldSifyContactMusicClash


Justin Bieber: 'Yummy' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Yummy” is out NOW! The 25-year-old singer released the highly...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrClash



You Might Like


Tweets about this

yunniiahmad

Yuni RT @patiencehaileys: we love justin bieber‘s new song so much we had to obviously turn it into a bio chain!! was so much fun making this :)… 4 minutes ago

ciecyp

ciera Justin Bieber took a hiatus, fell in love, became a married man, then drops a song where he sings the word “yummy”… https://t.co/KLaDcM8ojv 44 minutes ago

SteveButabii

chelsea adriana ⭐️ Was very excited for Justin Bieber’s new album but then he drops a song called “Yummy”... 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hailey Bieber reflects on relationship 'ups and downs' in sweet New Year post [Video]Hailey Bieber reflects on relationship 'ups and downs' in sweet New Year post

Hailey Bieber has dedicated a sweet New Year's Eve Instagram post to her husband Justin, as she looked forward to the couple's future together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Justin Bieber releases new single Yummy [Video]Justin Bieber releases new single Yummy

Justin Bieber has released 'Yummy', his first new solo single in five years and his frequent collaborator Jason 'Poo Bear' Boyd features as a co-writer and producer.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.