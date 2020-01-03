Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘Yummy’

The moment all Beliebers have been waiting for has arrived.

The pop star released his new single at midnight on Thursday after a four year hiatus.

The singer’s last album, ‘Purpose,’ was released in November 2015.

Fans have been quick to assume the song is about Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

The two secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in 2018, but remarried last October in South Carolina