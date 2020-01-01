Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe

San Diego-based Marines are among the troops who are securing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad following protests over a U.S. airstrike.



Recent related videos from verified sources Protesters Have Withdrawn From US Embassy In Baghdad Laura Podesta reports more American troops are on their way to the Middle East. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:46Published 1 day ago National Headlines: U.S. Troops Fire Tear Gas At Embassy In Baghdad Also, nearly 1 million people streamed into New York City's Times Square area last night to celebrate the arrival of 2020, Laura Podesta reports (3:03). WCCO This Morning - January 1, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:03Published 2 days ago