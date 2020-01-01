Global  

Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe

Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe

Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe

San Diego-based Marines are among the troops who are securing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad following protests over a U.S. airstrike.
