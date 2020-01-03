Global  

Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan

Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan

Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan

Carlos Ghosn likely fled Japan on a business jet, according to Japanese media reports which cast doubt on suggestions he was smuggled out in a double bass case.

Julian Satterthwaite reports
