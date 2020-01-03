Should Tannehill's Play Action Offense Scare the Pats? 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:38s - Published Should Tannehill's Play Action Offense Scare the Pats? Should Tannehill's Play Action Offense Scare the Pats? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this OK, Boomer. Roll Tannehill out. Play action with a drag route should be wide open. 4 minutes ago Dolfan9842 Vrabel, this is just bad coaching. Patriots, are stacking the box and daring Tannehill to beat them.Tennesse, your… https://t.co/WY0BYgTtVM 1 hour ago